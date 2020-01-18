ZeusNetwork Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One ZeusNetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Bleutrade and STEX. ZeusNetwork has a market cap of $18,622.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00039880 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005041 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000608 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Profile

ZEUS is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus . ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

