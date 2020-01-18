Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.12.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. 488,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -183.31 and a beta of 0.98. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.