Zillow Group’s (ZG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.12.

ZG traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.66. 488,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Zillow Group by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

