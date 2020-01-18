Zippie Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $436,674.00 and $82.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zippie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zippie alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.03195367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00203118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.