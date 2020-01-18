ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading 8.9% Higher

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s share price was up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71, approximately 425,950 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 134,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZK International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.14% of ZK International Group worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZK International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.