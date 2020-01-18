ZPER Market Cap Hits $910,309.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. ZPER has a market cap of $910,309.00 and $1,229.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, HitBTC, BitForex and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00038686 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00334118 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011212 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002276 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Liquid, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

