ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $905,839.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Allbit, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00039860 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00324265 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011224 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002354 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, BitForex, HitBTC and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

