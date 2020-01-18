ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.14

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 8489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

ZTCOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura downgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.87.

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

