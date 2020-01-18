Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,974.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ellen F. Siminoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $31,350.00.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 333.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zynga by 592.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,295,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507,732 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 535.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,923,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZNGA. KeyCorp started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.