-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Rev Group posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rev Group.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 582,641 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rev Group during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Rev Group during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rev Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Rev Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

NYSE REVG opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $674.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rev Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.