$0.03 EPS Expected for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.04. Everbridge reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.58.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at $386,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,918 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,483. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Everbridge by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Everbridge stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.20. 510,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,687. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.