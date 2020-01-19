$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. 154,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,065. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $296.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.