$0.10 EPS Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. Crocs posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of CROX traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. 915,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. Crocs has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 40.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,171,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

