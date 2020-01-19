$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $736.71 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $65,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ZTO opened at $24.18 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
