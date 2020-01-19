$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $736.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $65,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $24.18 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.