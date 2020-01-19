$0.30 EPS Expected for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carter Bank and Trust.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

CARE stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 70,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. Carter Bank and Trust has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

