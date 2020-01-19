$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 208.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 113,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 835.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

