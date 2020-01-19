$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. II-VI posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on II-VI in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. 1,057,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,715. II-VI has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the second quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of II-VI by 242.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of II-VI by 31.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of II-VI by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 112,082 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

