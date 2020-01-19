$0.38 EPS Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. TEGNA reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on TEGNA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 141,183 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 14.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.06. 2,640,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.