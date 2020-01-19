$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.71. CNB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 22.01%.

CCNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 770,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNB Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CNB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 86,999 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.