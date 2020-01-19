-$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.89). Zogenix posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($9.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.65) to ($9.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. 635,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,472. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

In other Zogenix news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $786,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock worth $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zogenix by 146.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,285,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth $13,312,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after buying an additional 186,119 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after buying an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth $8,096,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

