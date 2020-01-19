-$1.14 EPS Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.15). United States Steel posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 162.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on X shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,543,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,160,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 291,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

