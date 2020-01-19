$1.26 EPS Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.30. MasTec reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.75. 754,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,464. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.36.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after acquiring an additional 139,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,957,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,998,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,919,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,988,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.