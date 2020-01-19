$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Invesco posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Invesco’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. 4,701,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,445. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after buying an additional 275,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $846,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

