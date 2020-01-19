$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.98. Estee Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Estee Lauder Companies.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

EL traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.36.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after buying an additional 46,765 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.