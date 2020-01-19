$117.93 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report sales of $117.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.37 million. Noodles & Co posted sales of $113.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year sales of $466.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.75 million to $466.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $480.48 million, with estimates ranging from $469.53 million to $489.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Co.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 0.62%. Noodles & Co’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 44,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 1,767.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 107,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 21.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 493,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.