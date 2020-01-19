$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce $123.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.72 million to $129.79 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $355.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.94 million to $362.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $437.01 million, with estimates ranging from $394.60 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus Biosciences.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,589 shares of company stock worth $15,190,927. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 443,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 206,771 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 816,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,314. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.