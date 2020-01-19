$169.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to report sales of $169.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $201.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $709.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.20 million to $710.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $714.53 million, with estimates ranging from $705.10 million to $726.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,749 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 363.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

SWIR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

