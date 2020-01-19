21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNET. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 565,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,927. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.35 million. Analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

