3DCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $494,438.00 and $24.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- XDNA (XDNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Project Coin (PRJ) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
3DCoin Profile
3DCoin Coin Trading
3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
