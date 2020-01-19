$4.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to announce sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the lowest is $4.29 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $17.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $17.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $17.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 15,846,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,784,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,337,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,625,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,592 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.