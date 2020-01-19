58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Receives $68.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WUBA stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 370,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,755. 58.com has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 58.com will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

