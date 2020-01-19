$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will announce $7.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.06 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $26.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $26.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.44 billion to $29.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $7,244,447.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 82.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1,041.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 714,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,815. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. US Foods has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

