$8.63 Million in Sales Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report sales of $8.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.61 million and the lowest is $7.58 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $32.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $34.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.18 million, with estimates ranging from $33.57 million to $41.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSKN. ValuEngine downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSKN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 757,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,106. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

