Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.02

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $9.10. Absolute Software shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 24,016 shares.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $378.44 million and a P/E ratio of 39.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.03.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$34.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Absolute Software Company Profile (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

