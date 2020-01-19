AC3 (AC3) Price Tops $0.0001

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 86.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. AC3 has a market cap of $45,461.00 and $882.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AC3 has traded down 88.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

