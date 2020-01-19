ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 925,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.48%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 89.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.