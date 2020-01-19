Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Position Reduced by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Adient by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Adient by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adient PLC has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

