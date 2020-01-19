AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Trading Up 0.5%

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)’s stock price were up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.29, approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1464 dividend. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

