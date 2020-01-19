AI Doctor (AIDOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Allcoin, BCEX and Bibox. AI Doctor has a market cap of $2.08 million and $51,745.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.53 or 0.05644026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026505 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033560 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00128613 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Allcoin, BCEX, BitForex, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

