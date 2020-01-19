Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 240,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

