Aion (AION) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.30 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Aion has a market cap of $24.16 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, RightBTC and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, RightBTC, Liqui, LATOKEN, BitForex, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Koinex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

