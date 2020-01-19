Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $195,466.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

