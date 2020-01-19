Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,675.00 at UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,451.70.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,480.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,362.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,252.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after buying an additional 2,109,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

