Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 1,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

AMZN stock opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,820.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,817.73. The stock has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

