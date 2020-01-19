American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 7,313,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,403. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,488 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the airline’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.