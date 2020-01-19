American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

APEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. American Public Education has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $428.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $94,245.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,142.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,888 shares of company stock worth $103,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at $2,843,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 67,594 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 243,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 65,568 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.