American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE:ARL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 4,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $17.89.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 217.37%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
