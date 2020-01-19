Amon Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. During the last week, Amon has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $555,553.00 and $923.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.03 or 0.03015131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,032,044 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

