AmonD Reaches Market Capitalization of $942,846.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One AmonD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, BitMart, CPDAX and Hanbitco. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $942,846.00 and $50,252.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.87 or 0.02816040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00199470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00133534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, BitMart, Hanbitco and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

