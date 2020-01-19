Analysts Anticipate ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.11).

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANCN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

ANCN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANCHIANO THERAP/S

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANCHIANO THERAP/S (ANCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.